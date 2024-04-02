Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Drops By 5.9%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,446 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 291,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.