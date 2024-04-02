Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expands By 14.7%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $47.12 on Tuesday, hitting $304.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,504,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,801. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.88. Humana has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.16.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

