Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Declines By 5.4%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IDR stock opened at €8.67 ($9.32) on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $108.90 million, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

