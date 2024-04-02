Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Rises By 14.0%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 901,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

