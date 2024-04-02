Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Increases By 19.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 29th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JanOne Price Performance

JAN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 89.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 208.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

