Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Increases By 19.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 29th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
JanOne Price Performance
JAN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 89.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 208.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JanOne
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JanOne
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.