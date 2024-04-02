Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increases By 14.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 16,600,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.6 %

JWN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 3,181,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,567. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.