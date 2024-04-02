Short Interest in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW) Increases By 5.7%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 11.7 %

FREEW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whole Earth Brands stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Free Report) by 246.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Stories

