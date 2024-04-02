Siacoin (SC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.53 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $516.59 million and $22.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,875.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.52 or 0.00955620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00161340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00185626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00133436 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,812,215,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,787,027,268 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

