Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.11 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.