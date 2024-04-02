Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.91. 425,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.