Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 4,595,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,003,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.