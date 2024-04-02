Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,499,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,727,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

