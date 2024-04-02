Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,199 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,144. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

