Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.67.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,436. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.