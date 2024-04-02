Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 328,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

