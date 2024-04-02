Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,914 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 588,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 55,742 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98,890.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock remained flat at $25.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,903. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

