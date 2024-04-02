Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,227 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 487,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 128,084 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 345,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 535,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,270. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

