Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 818 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 11,718,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

