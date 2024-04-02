Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. 586,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

