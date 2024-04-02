Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. 19,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,731. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $112.94.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

