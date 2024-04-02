Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,963,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DIVI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

