Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VGT stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.40. The company had a trading volume of 180,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,601. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

