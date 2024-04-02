Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

PTLC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,332 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

