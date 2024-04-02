Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. 85,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,827. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

