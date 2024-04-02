Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $194.40. 601,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,604. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

