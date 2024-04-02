Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VGT traded down $8.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.40. 180,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,601. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

