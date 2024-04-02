Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

