Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.