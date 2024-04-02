Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,722 shares of company stock valued at $249,479,433. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

