Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.54. 98,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,227. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.