Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,592 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 36,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,746. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

