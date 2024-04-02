Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 729,924 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 325,833 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1873 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

