Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Buys $24,053.64 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Marta R. Stewart purchased 156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,326.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. 1,595,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

