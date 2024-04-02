Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,156,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 877,784 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $26.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

