SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 11% against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $143.68 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02020112 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,192,243.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

