Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $27.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.