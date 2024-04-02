Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $27.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SDHC
Insiders Place Their Bets
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.