Snider Financial Group Buys 299 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.59. 4,191,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.26 and a 200 day moving average of $379.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

