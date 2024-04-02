Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.07 and last traded at $155.76. Approximately 2,128,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,005,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.03 and its 200 day moving average is $179.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snowflake by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

