SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,794 shares of company stock valued at $284,252. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 338,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

