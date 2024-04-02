SNS Financial Group LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 1,574,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,911. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.