SNS Financial Group LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 150,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,107. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

