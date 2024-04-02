SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $212.30. 372,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.