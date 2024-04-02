Soleil Boughton Sells 2,503 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 3,818,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,182. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

