Solstein Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ITA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 685,785 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

