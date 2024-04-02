Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 27,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 102,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 183,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.