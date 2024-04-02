Solstein Capital LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,603 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 35,197,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,295,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

