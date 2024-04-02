Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 37,844 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 3.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EWJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 9,548,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,176. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.