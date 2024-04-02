Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $441.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,997,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,874,445. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.38 and its 200 day moving average is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

