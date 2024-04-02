Solstein Capital LLC Sells 267 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

MRVL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 12,269,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,561,194. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.