Solstein Capital LLC Sells 984 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 49,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $380.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.